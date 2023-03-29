DNA belonging to former presidents, Star Trek creator making trip to space

CNN— The DNA of four former and late presidents is set to take an intergalactic flight.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel and Star Trek engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.