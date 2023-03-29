Lamborghini unveils new hybrid sports car

CNN— Lamborghini has unveiled it’s newest sports car… the Revuelto!

The plug-in hybrid has three electric motors and a V-12 gasoline engine which gives drivers 13 different driving modes to choose from.

Lamborghini says the car can produce 1,000 horsepower.

No price point has been revealed, but it’s expected to cost a pretty penny as the manufacturer previously said it’s plug-in hybrids will cost significantly more than the models they replace .

The last V-12 model the company produced retailed for $500,000.