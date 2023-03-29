Lawmakers call for gun legislation after Nashville school shooting

Monday’s Nashville school shooting has some lawmakers calling for gun control again.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Monday’s Nashville school shooting has some lawmakers calling for gun control again.

President Joe Biden wants Congress to work on an assault weapon ban however, Republicans are in charge of the House and there’s little to no support for weapon restrictions, which some say infringe on constitutional rights.

SC Republican Senator Lindsay Graham spoke to the media and suggested more resource officers in schools.