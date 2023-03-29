Victim, suspect identified in Mallet Hill Rd. murder, standoff

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland Co. Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed Sunday in a shooting which lead to a standoff at a Midlands apartment complex.

Coroner Nadia Rutherford says Wynter Straw, 25, was the victim of a homicide on Mallet Hill Rd.

Deputies with the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department say they responded to a shooting Sunday at the apartment complex and Straw was found outside of one of the buildings.

After an hours long standoff, deputies say Renardo Johnson, 27, the suspect in the shooting turned the gun on himself.

Investigators say he died Monday in an area hospital.