New emojis for iPhone include jellyfish and maracas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You’ll soon be able to find some new emojis on your iPhone.

Apple has included 21 new emojis in its latest IOS update.

Among them are a jellyfish, a pea pod, ginger, a hair pick, and maracas.

That brings the total number available of emojis on Apple devices to more than 3,600.