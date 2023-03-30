SC DHEC hosts state government career fair

Those looking for a job in state government got a chance to talk with some state agencies today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Those looking for a job in state government got a chance to talk with some state agencies today.

DHEC hosted a career fair at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Several positions were available including those in public health and administration.

We spoke with DHEC’s Assistant HR Director Adam Garrett about the benefits state agencies are offering.

If you missed today’s career fair, don’t worry, Garrett says you can always apply online.

Visit scdhec.gov to see job openings at DHEC and the other state agencies there today.