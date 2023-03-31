Funeral held for Sumter shooting victims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter mother of three kids killed by her ex-husband laid them to rest today.

Their funeral was held earlier this afternoon at Christ Community Church on Loring Mill Road and a public viewing was held yesterday at Job’s Mortuary.

Last week police say Aletha Holliday’s ex-husband, Charles Slacks, a veteran, shot and killed her co-worker Command Sergeant Major Carlos Evans and her three children.

He then turned the gun on himself.