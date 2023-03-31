Gov. Henry McMaster, 23 republican governors release statement in support of Lower Energy Costs Act

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and 23 republican governors released a joint statement in support of the Lower Energy Costs Act:

“Americans continue to face record high energy costs, and as governors, we have seen firsthand that action is needed to provide more affordable, reliable, and resilient energy. We applaud the United States House of Representatives for offering real solutions to lower energy costs for all Americans by removing roadblocks and red tape that stand in the way of greater energy production. If the House bill is signed into law, this bill would reverse President Biden’s anti-energy agenda, unshackle energy production, and restore American energy dominance. By requiring regular lease sales for oil and gas, removing unnecessary restrictions on the import and export of natural gas, and streamlining permitting processes for energy and infrastructure, House Republicans are offering the country a common-sense solution to today’s energy crisis that will stimulate economic growth while bolstering our national security. It’s past time to stop the attacks on American energy while American families bear the brunt of higher energy costs.”

The measure aims to reform infrastructure to increase the production and export of American energy.

The bill passed out of the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday with a vote of 225-204.