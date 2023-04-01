Prisma Health offering free screenings for Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health is providing free head and neck cancer screenings on April 19 from 8 am—1 p.m. to raise awareness on the importance of early detection.

In recognition of Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Month, Prisma Health aims to screen as many community members as possible to save lives.

The screening includes providing a brief medical history followed by oral and neck exams.

Screenings will be held at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Beaman Auditorium on the ground floor.

Appointments are not required.

Screenings, which are painless and last approximately 10 minutes, check for cancers in these areas:

Mouth

Throat

Voice box

Sinuses

Nasal cavity

Salivary glands

Possible indicators of oral, head and neck cancer:

A red or white spot in your mouth that doesn’t heal or increases in size.

Sore throat or swollen tonsil.

Changes in your voice.

A lump in your neck.

Earache.

Difficulty or painful swallowing.

Unintentional weight loss.

To register, visit PH-headandneckcancersscreenings.eventbrite.com or for more information, call 803-814-6409.