CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to flour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The CDC has issued a Salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included. As of now, a dozen people have become sick across 11 states.

Three of them had to be hospitalized. The CDC warns any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like Salmonella.

It says you should not eat raw dough or batter, and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The agency says to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade play dough using raw flour and to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of Salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.