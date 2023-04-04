Google testing new airfare rebate program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– When booking flights, do you worry the fare will drop right after you lock in your seat?

Google is testing a price guarantee program to get rid of buyer’s remorse.

Here’s how it works: go to Google Flights and type in where and when you want to travel.

Find the trip that works best for you and book it. Google then monitors the price every day until departure.

If the fare goes down, you get the difference back via Google Pay.

The Pilot program only applies to travel that departs from within the U.S. and you have to book it on Google.