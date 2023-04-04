Heinz is heating things up with three new ketchup flavors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Heinz has revealed it’s next line of sauces and this time, things are getting… spicy.

There are three new flavors of ketchup including: Chipotle, Jalapeño and Habanero and also a new hot Heinz 57 sauce.

The company says, nearly half of millennial and Gen Z shoppers buy spicy sauces regularly and actively look for a variety of flavor options.