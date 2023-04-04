Indictment against former President Donald Trump unsealed

(ABC NEWS)—The indictment against former President Donald Trump has been unsealed.

Prosecutors allege Trump “employed a ‘catch and kill’ scheme to identify, purchase, and bury negative information about him and boost his electoral prospects,” and “went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws.”

“The People of the State of New York allege that Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal crimes that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement. “The trail of money and lies exposes a pattern that, the People allege, violates one of New York’s basic and fundamental business laws.”

