Job openings drop in the U.S.

The number of available jobs in the U.S. dropped in February to 9.93 million.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–

According to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics that’s the lowest number since May 2021.

It’s down from the revised 10.56 million for January, according to the latest job openings and labor turnover survey or jolts.

Economists were expecting 10.4 million available positions, according to Refinitiv.

The February JOLTS Report showed the number of new hires decreased and the number of those quitting increased.

The labor market has remained historically tight as the Federal Reserve works to bring down inflation through a series of interest rate hikes.