Sources: Chinese spy balloon sent information to Beijing

The suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. earlier this year was able to transmit information to Beijing.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

A source familiar with the incident also says the U.S. Government doesn’t know whether the Chinese Government could wipe the data as it was received.

Investigators say the U.S. was aware of the balloon’s path and was able to protect sensitive sites and censor some signals before the balloon was able to pick them up.

It was shot down in Myrtle Beach in February.

The FBI is still examining the balloon, but investigators are gathering additional information about how it worked.