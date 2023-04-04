Southwest Airlines offering free flight with companion pass

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass just in time for summer vacations!

The Companion Pass allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flier program needs to register for the promotion then purchase a ticket by Wednesday evening, for a flight before May 24.

Once that’s done, a Companion Pass will be added in their account on August 15.

The Buddy Pass will work on as many flights as they want between August 15 and September 30.