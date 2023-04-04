Trump to be arraigned on criminal charges in New York

Crowds of protestors and media members are gathering outside a Manhattan courthouse ahead of the history-making indictment of former President Donald Trump.

He will soon be heading from his apartment in Trump Tower to the New York State Supreme Courthouse where he will be arrested, processed and arraigned on criminal charges.

The indictment has not been unsealed, so we don’t know the exact charges yet.

But we do know the grand jury was focused on a hush money payment to an adult film star.