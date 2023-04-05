Midlands Pup-Shots April 5 22 minutes ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ABIGAIL Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, cats, children Abigail is a Dachshund mix around 3-yrs-old. 2/16CARMEN Waxhaw, NC Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with other dogs, children Adoption fee $295 Submit your application today at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com! 3/16DAISY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16FRANCIS Columbia Spayed / neutered. 5/16GIANNA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 6/16GIZZIE York Spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children My owner got sick, and could no longer take care of me. 7/16IVAN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16JEEP Rock Hill Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children Please visit halfwaythererescue.com for more information on meeting and/or adopting Jeep! 9/16JINX Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16LUCIA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16RENEGADE Rock Hill Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children Please visit halfwaythererescue.com for more information on meeting and/or adopting Renegade! 12/16ROSCOE York House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats, children My owner abandoned me and left me on the street. 13/16RUMBLE Rock Hill Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good in a home with other dogs, children I’m 8 lbs and 7 weeks old as of March 30th. 14/16SANTINO Columbia Spayed / neutered. 15/16SWAY Rock Hill Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children I’m 9 lbs and 7 weeks old as of March 30th. 16/16VIGGO Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help a pup in need find a forever home courtesy of petfinder.com Categories: mugshots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest