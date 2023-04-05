SLED: Jasper man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct

SLED agents charged John Steven Reynovel Metzler, 44, with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

Authorities say after meeting each other on March 15 the victim agreed to ride with Metzler to another gathering that night in Georgia.

While in the U-haul van the defendant took the victim’s cellphone and drove into a secluded area where she was sexually assaulted and strangled multiple times, say officials.

The victim attempted to escape but was unable to do so.

SLED says she was dumped out of the U-Haul van by the defendant on Alligator Aly without her clothing. She had multiple wounds due to the assault.

The defendant was identified in a photographic line-up, say authorities.