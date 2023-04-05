U.S. employers continue to add jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— U.S. employers are still adding jobs, but they are starting to scale back.

According to Payroll Processor ADP, the private sector added 145,000 jobs last month, which is well below economists’ expectations of 200,000 and less than February’s monthly job gain of 261,000.

The largest job losses were seen in finance, professional and business services, and manufacturing.

ADP says it’s a signal that the economy is slowing.