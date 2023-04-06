ACLU: Record number of anti-LGBTQ bills introduced nation-wide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— At least 417 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the U.S. this year.

According to the ACLU, that’s new record. It’s already more than twice the number of such bills introduced last year.

Education and health care-related bills, in particular, are flooding in at unprecedented levels.

There’s also been a heavy focus on regulating curriculum in public schools, including discussions around gender identity and sexuality.

In South Carolina, the ACLU says there are seven measures currently under consideration that are considered anti-LGBTQ.