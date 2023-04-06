Added sugars in foods increases risk for bad health

High consumption of free sugar could lead to at least 45 negative health outcomes.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— High consumption of free sugar could lead to at least 45 negative health outcomes.

That’s according to a new study published Wednesday in the Journal The BMJ.

U.S. and Chinese researchers found that added sugars which are in foods like syrups, honey, fruit juice, vegetable juice, and purees are associated with significantly higher risks of various sicknesses.

Those include diabetes, gout, obesity, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, cancer, asthma, tooth decay, depression and early death.

For the study, scientists looked at a large review of 73 meta-analyses which included more than 8,000 studies.

The report says that participants with the highest consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages had higher body weight than those with the lowest intake.

It says people should limit free sugar intake to about six teaspoons per day.