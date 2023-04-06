Midlands Pup Shots! April 5

Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely beagle is Answer, a 1 year old who has had a rough life.
2/16
BARBARA
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This pretty girl is Barbara, a 1 year old border collie mix who is just peachy.
3/16
BUTTERSTICK
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs
This sweet, sassy gal 2 year old labrador mix was unfortunately dumped at the local firestation, and we can't possibly understand why!!
4/16
CAVATAPPI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This pretty pittie girl is Cavatappi, a 2 year old sweetheart who was found as a stray with her counterpart Rigatoni, who we think is her son!
5/16
CROC
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This beautiful gal is a 1 year old mini australian shepherd, who came to us from a puppymill auction house.
6/16
DRILLBIT
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This boy is Drillbit, a wonderfully silly pittie mix puppy who is just about 12 weeks old.
7/16
DUNE
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This is Dune, a gorgeous 5 month old shiba inu/dachshund mix boy who is totally rad.
8/16
HAMMER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs, children
This girl is Hammer, a wonderfully silly pittie mix puppy who is just about 12 weeks old.
9/16
JIGSAW
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This girl is Jigsaw, a wonderfully silly pittie mix puppy who is just about 12 weeks old.
10/16
PHILLIPSHEAD
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
This girl is Phillipshead (Philly for short), a wonderfully silly pittie mix puppy who is just about 12 weeks old.
11/16
QUESTION
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered
Good with other dogs
This pretty beagle is Question, a 5 year old who has had a rough life.
12/16
RIGATONI
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Quiet, Couch potato, Loves kisses
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This pretty pittie boy is Rigatoni, a 1 year old sweetheart who was found as a stray with his counterpart Cavatappi, who we think is mom!
13/16
SAND
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This is Sand, a pretty 5 month old shiba inu/dachshund mix girl who is just peachy.
14/16
SHADOW
Columbia
Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Smart, Curious, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Affectionate
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This lovely senior labrador is about 7 years old, and has lived a hard life.
15/16
TOES
Columbia
Gentle, Smart, Curious, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Sweet, Shy
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
Toes came to us from a puppy mill auction house, where she was probably living in a cage her whole life, unable to do anything but eat, sleep, and make babies.
16/16
WRENCH
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Quiet, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Gentle
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
This boy is Wrench, a wonderfully silly pittie mix puppy who is just about 12 weeks old.
