Richland Coroner: 6 year-old child dies in Whispering Pines Apartments fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland Coroner says a six- year old died following a fire that occurred at Whispering Pines Apartments last night.

The Coroner says firefighters responded to the fire off of Greenlawn Drive shortly before 6:45 p.m.

They found the child, along with his 9 year-old sister without parents or adult figures in the home.

The deceased child, Nathan Archin, was transported to a hospital.

EMS attempted to resuscitate the child, but he succumbed to his injuries. The 9 year-old is in critical condition.

Officials say the fire began in the living room and was caused by an electrical device, possibly a water device that shorted.

No fire alarms were going off when firefighters arrived.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.