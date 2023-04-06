Wild extra inning opening night ends in, 9-8, Loss

COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia Fireflies scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to force extras, but couldn’t come away with a win as they fell to the GreenJackets 9-8 on Opening Night at Segra Park Thursday.

In the top of the 10th, E.J. Exposito singled to drive in his fifth RBI of the game and score the placed runner Justin Janis, giving Augusta (1-0) a 8-7 lead. Exposito later came around on an Ambioris Tavarez single. Chazz Martinez (L, 0-1) was on the hook for the loss after working 2.1 innings in relief, escaping jams in both the eighth and ninth frames.

The Fireflies scored three runs in the eighth inning, first a throwing error and a hustle run home allowe Lizandro Rodriguez to score and charge the Fireflies lineup. Next, Daniel Vazquez singled to bring Brett Squires home. Finally, Junior Calderon got his first hit of the year at a perfect time, tying the game as Vazquez scampered home on a single up the middle off reliever Landon Harper (S, 1).

Jeremy Celedonio broke things open hitting a lead-off homer for the GreenJackets in the second inning. The GreenJackets were led with three homers in the game, tallying five of their seven runs off the long ball. Ethan Workinger and E.J. Exposito also hit two run homers in the sixth and eighth innings to push Augusta in front by three heading into the home half of the eighth.

Columbia was able to get their first scoring volley of the season in the home half of the third. After David Hollie was hit by a pitch to start the frame, Omar Hernandez roped a double down the line to set the table for Lizandro Rodriguez. Columbia’s second baseman singled to score the pair and give Columbia their first lead of the season. Next, Brett Squires singled and a pair of errors allowed Rodriguez to motor home to push the Fireflies lead to 4-1.

The Fireflies will keep things going with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Ben Kudrna gets the nod, while Augusta has yet to name their starter.