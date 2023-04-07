“Columbia Clean-Up” begins in District 2 today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The City of Columbia’s month long clean up initiative continues today in District 2.



Throughout the district, dumpsters have been placed by the city’s Solid Waste division for easy access.

Neighborhoods are encouraged to protect our environment by disposing yard debris, bulky items and unwanted materials.

Collections will end on April 13.

Below are the approved locations of dumpsters for the following week:

– TS Martin Park | 2700 Edison St.

– Pinehurst Park | 2300 Pinehurst Rd.

– Busby St. | 1737 Busby St.

– Lorick Park | 1600 Lorick Ave.

– St. Anna’s Park | 1316 Liberty Hill Ave.

– Page Ellington Park | 2220 Gregg St.

Items that belong in the dumpsters include yard waste (grass trimmings, limbs, shrubbery, leaves, etc.), furniture, clothes that can’t be donated, children’s toy (plastic bikes, slides, etc.), Styrofoam and litter pick-up bags.

Trash, electronic or hazardous materials should not be placed in the dumpsters.

If you have any questions, contact Solid Waste at (803) 545-3800 or e-mail Sanitation@ColumbiaSC.gov.