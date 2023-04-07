Government to launch new payment app FedNow this summer

Move over Venmo and Cash App!
Jessica Mejia,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

The Federal Reserve is launching a new and safer service for you this summer to instantly transfer money around the clock.

FedNow will be aimed at better helping financial institutions serve customers’ needs for a better instant payment service.

Through the service, businesses and individuals receiving or sending money will have full access to funds immediately.

FedNow will launch with a durable set of core clearing and settlement functionality features.

It’s set to officially launch in July.

 

