Local civil rights champion celebrates 101st birthday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Today was a special one for a Midlands civil rights pioneer.

Bishop Frederick Calhoun James celebrated his 101 birthday this afternoon at Bethel AME Church in Columbia this afternoon.

Bishop James was a force for civil rights work in Sumter and nationally for the AME denomination in the 1960s and beyond.

Margaret Glenn, 83, a family member of James says, “I’m sure God has been with him and in everything he has accomplished. I’m sure he’s going to be with him when he’s coming home. He’s a wonderful, fantastic man.”

We are told he was also invited by President Lyndon Johnson to attend the signing of the Voting Rights Act.