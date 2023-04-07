Midlands Pup Shots! April 7 3 hours ago ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16BERTRAM Columbia Spayed / neutered. 2/16DAISY West Columbia House trained Special needs. Good with other dogs She's 8 years old and just 9 lbs, and came to us with her daughter, Daphne, after her owner unfortunately needed full time nursing care. 3/16DAKOTA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 4/16FIESTA Columbia Spayed / neutered. 5/16FLAPJACK Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, children My name is FLAPJACK and I'm a 3 year old tan and white male Hound mix. 6/16GIRLIE Gilbert Vaccinations up to date. Good with Other dogs, cats, children. 7/16HONEY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 8/16JANICE Columbia Spayed / neutered. 9/16JOPLIN Columbia Spayed / neutered. 10/16JULIUS Columbia Spayed / neutered. 11/16KELLY Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, children My name is KELLY and I'm a 4 month old blond female Lab mix. 12/16KENNEDY Columbia Spayed / neutered. 13/16RAVEN Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, children My name is RAVEN and I'm a 6 month old black female Lab mix. 14/16SCARLETT Columbia Spayed / neutered. 15/16SYDNEY Sumter Friendly, Affectionate, Gentle, Playful, Athletic, Loves kisses Vaccinations up to date. My name is SYDNEY and I'm a 1 year old black and white female Pit mix. 16/16ZAHIR Columbia Spayed / neutered. Help find a forever home for a Midlands pup in need courtesy of petfinder.com! Categories: Midlands Pup Shots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest