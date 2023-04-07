Painting potatoes becomes new Easter trend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs, but they’re still not cheap.

That’s led some people on social media to try something interested—painting potatoes for Easter!

That trend hasn’t been lost on potatoes producers. Marketing and Promotion Board Potatoes USA is pushing the idea.

It’s offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.