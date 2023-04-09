Zero Tolerance for litter campaign kicks off in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — During the month of April, Palmetto Pride, SC Law Enforcement and the Lt. Governor want to clean up the state with ‘zero tolerance for litter’.

In South Carolina, littering can cost you between $200-1,000 as well as 30 days to a year in jail.

However, officials say the state still sees a problem with litter as well as illegal dumping.

Teaming up with Palmetto Pride, an organization who fights litter in the state, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, along with law enforcement launched the zero tolerance for litter campaign in the month of April.

According to Palmetto Pride, last year South Carolina recycled 1.2 million tons of material and posted a 24 percent recycling rate.

Just click here to find out more about how you can clean up the state. https://www.palmettopride.org/