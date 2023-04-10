Arrests made in Isle of Palms beach shooting

Two suspects have been arrested after at least six people were shot on the beach in Isle of Palms.

Shawn Goods-Martin, 18, and a 16 year-old have been charged in the shooting on Friday.

Police say the shooting happened at the beach during a senior skip day, when a fight broke out.

The six victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police Chief Kevin Cornett shares more on how the incident happened.