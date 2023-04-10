Columbia Fire Department responds to Lassiter Jacobs Road house fire

Columbia-Richland Fire Department says crews responded to a house fire after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Lassiter Jacobs Road off of McCords Ferry Road.

Heavy fire was found coming from the back of the structure.

The interior of the home was left damaged, but there were no injuries.

The fire is under at this time. The Richland Fire Marshall’s Office will be looking into what caused it.