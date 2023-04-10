Deadly shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – A shooting left one person dead on Easter morning, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say officers were called to a business on Saint Matthews Road after reports of a deadly shooting and arrived to find one individual fatally shot.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is in the early stages of sorting out what happened and investigators say an autopsy may provide more answers into the shooting.

If you have any information your asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.