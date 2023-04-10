Gov. McMaster requests investigation into Clarendon County School District

Governor McMaster requested that the State Inspector General investigate allegations of potential financial irregularities in the Clarendon County School District.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor McMaster requested that the State Inspector General investigate allegations of potential financial irregularities in the Clarendon County School District.

The governor requested it in a letter to State Inspector General Brian Lamkin after receiving documents of the school district’s fiscal affairs.

There was also a formal request for investigation from Clarendon County House Representative Fawn M. Pedalino.

Governor McMaster wrote: “On April 5, 2023, I received the enclosed letter from Representative Fawn M. Pedalino requesting an investigation into ‘potential financial irregularities’ related to the Clarendon County School District (‘District’) Representative Pedalino’s correspondence—which followed her delivery to my office on April 4, 2023, of two binders, each containing extensive documentation regarding the District’s operations and fiscal affairs—was accompanied by additional documents and electronic records. Based on a preliminary review of the materials provided by Representative Pedalino, it appears that the cited concerns regarding ‘potential financial irregularities’ warrant further analysis.”

The Governor’s Office will not release any more information until the SIG’s review is completed.