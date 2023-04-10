Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos to co-host Live with Kelly and Mark April 17!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Celebrity power-couple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos return on screen together after nearly 25 years with the April 17 debut of LIVE with Kelly and Mark!
The duo joined forces after Ryan Seacrest exited the show after six years on the hit ABC talk show.
Watch Kelly and Mark talk about their excitement working together as co-hosts: