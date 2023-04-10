Orangeburg Coroner releases name of fatally wounded teen

The Orangeburg Coroner says the individual fatally wounded at the Southern Lodge Hotel on St. Matthew Road is 15 year-old Dantavious Dowling.

On April 9, Dowling, of Poplar Ave. Denmark, SC was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023.