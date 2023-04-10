Orangeburg Police searching for missing vulnerable adult
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Orangeburg say they are looking for Jeffrey Landirs, 44.
Investigators say he was last seen around 9p.m. Sunday on Eutaw St. wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.
He is 5’5″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brownish grey hair.
Police say Landires suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is dependent on medication.
Anyone having information regarding his whereabouts should contact Orangeburg DPS at 803-534-2812 or use the TIPS411 app to provide information.