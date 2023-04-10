Orangeburg Police searching for missing vulnerable adult

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in Orangeburg say they are looking for Jeffrey Landirs, 44.

Investigators say he was last seen around 9p.m. Sunday on Eutaw St. wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

He is 5’5″, 130 lbs., with brown eyes and brownish grey hair.

Police say Landires suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is dependent on medication.