Orangeburg Sheriff alerts public about jury duty phone scam

A scam demanding money for missed jury duty is making its way through the Orangeburg community.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A scam demanding money for missed jury duty is making its way through the Orangeburg community.

According to deputies, residents received several calls over the weekend by a person claiming to be an Orangeburg County deputy asking for money owed due to missed jury duty.

On Saturday, one caller reported being told to give them $2,900 dollars or be arrested.

When the victim stated he didn’t have that amount, the scammer claimed to speak with a captain who said the victim could pay half of it.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says, “Please do not give up your hard earned money to these people—who won’t raise a finger to work!”

Investigators say the name given by the scammer was an Officer Madison.

If you receive a call or know of someone who has, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.