RCSD investigating weekend shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—RCSD responded to a weekend shooting around 1:45 a.m. Sunday that injured two people after a stranded motorist called for a tow truck.

The shooting occurred near Young’s Chapel Church Road and Jacob Road.

Both victims were shot in the lower body and treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.