RCSD: Man arrested for brother’s murder

RCSD announced the arrest of 41 year-old Samuel Dantzler for the murder of his brother.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–RCSD announced the arrest of 41 year-old Samuel Dantzler for the murder of his brother.

Deputies were called to a home on Shoreditch Drive before 5 p.m. on April 9 and found an unresponsive male.

The 40 year-old victim was found in the backyard and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the fatal injuries were caused after Dantzler attacked his brother with a baseball bat.

Authorities are working to determine what led up to the assault.

Dantzler was charged with murder and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

 
