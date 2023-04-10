Richland deputies announce murder arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— RCSD announced Carlos Renard Dates was arrested at his home in connection with a murder investigation.

He is charged with the murder of 27-year-old Sidney Williams. He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and weapons violations, say authorities.

On Oct. 21, around 9 p.m., deputies found Williams in the kitchen area with gunshot wounds to the upper body. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators revealed that Dates fired several shots into the apartment through the window.