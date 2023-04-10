Tupperware struggling to stay in business

Your family’s favorite iconic storage-ware could soon be history.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Your family’s favorite iconic storage-ware could soon be history. Tupperware is barely staying afloat.

The company says it is looking for financing because it doesn’t have enough cash to fund its operations.

Tupperware is also exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio.

Stocks plunged 40% in pre-market trading Monday.

The New York Stock exchange also warned Tupperware could be de-listed for not filing a required annual report.

The 77 year-old business has struggled to stay relevant and attract younger customers.