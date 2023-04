ABC Columbia celebrates National Pet Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s National Pet Day and we thought it would be fitting to showcase some of our fur babies.

Doug— Currin’s crew

Rochelle—Dallas and Knicks Dean

Mike—Cooper Gillispie

Tyler—Nixon Ryan

Tori—Chip Adams

Lindsey— Arya and Lucy Goodwin

Jessica—Tutu Mejia

Austin—Persephony Page

Randy—Maxine Utter

Rob—Winter Dew