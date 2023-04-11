Benedict College to celebrate TechWise success

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — In this ABC’s of Education we focus on one area college making waves in the Computer Science field here in the Midlands.

The Benedict Tigers are roaring with excitement over what they say has been a successful implementation of the TechWise program, launched in February.

As one of the first University’s in the United States to be able to integrate the new program. A move some college officials say will be instrumental in giving students interested in the engineering field a leg up.

Leadership from Benedict College, along with the Global EdTech

company TalentSprint along with the support of Google are hosting a celebratory event Friday April 14, 2023 starting at 10 am.

Congressman Ro Khanna, representing California's 17th Congressional District is one of the speakers scheduled to speak during the event. School officials say her perspective on the opportunities the start of this project creates is important, especially since she comes from the center of Silicon Valley, and is a supporter of the TechWise program. Representative Khanna says this a program that can open the door for those looking to get into the field of Computer Science to a world of advantages.

Google as well as TalentSprint CEO and Managing Director Santanu Paul will also be in attendance on the guest list to speak about the success of this project.

Benedict officials say the TechWise Program was created to help give students from various walks of life the confidence to enter this field. Even better, officials say this program, which takes 18 months to finish virtually, cost nothing for the students chosen to take part. They will also be given a $5,000.00 stipend so they can fully dedicate the time needed to concentrate soley on their on their training.

During this period of instruction each of the participants will have access to one on one training from a Google software engineer who is presently working in the business. This once in a lifetime opportunity will give each of these students a chance to hands on learning and prepare them to enter the software developer arena ready to hit the ground running.

Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis released a statement in reference to the news saying,

"We are honored to have been selected to participate in this powerful and innovative

program,…computer science and software development gives our students a distinct advantage in the tech marketplace."

Dr. Robert Garner, Dean of the Benedict College School of Science and Engineering commented on the program that was implemented back in February of 2022 saying,

"The TechWise program is an awesome opportunity for our students. It enables them

to learn from and network with personnel of leading tech companies,"

…"Upon completion of the program, the students receive a credential that will open

doors to exciting employment opportunities. Additionally, this program showcases the

talent we have at Benedict College and will be an engine to diversify Silicon Valley."

Seven students from Benedict has been chosen to participate out of the 120 students picked to take part nationally.