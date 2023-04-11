FBI warns travelers not to use free charging stations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CNN)— Attention travelers, you may want to defer from using free public charging stations… here’s why!

The FBI is warning people about “juice jacking” through public charging or USB ports in airports, hotels, and malls.

According to a tweet from the FBI office in Denver, “bad actors” have figured out how to use the ports to put malware and monitoring software on people’s cell phones and other devices.

Officials advise just carrying your own charger and using a regular electrical outlet instead.