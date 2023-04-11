Gov. McMaster calls for increase in illegal gun penalties

Governor McMaster wants lawmakers to pass legislation that increases the penalties for illegal gun possession at the State House.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Governor McMaster wants lawmakers to pass legislation that increases the penalties for illegal gun possession at the State House.

State law considers it a felony and those that violate it can be fined up to $2,000, serve up to 5 years in prison or both.

McMaster and law enforcement agencies were at the State House today calling for the change.

He’s also calling for the General Assembly to pass bond reform legislation, before the end of the 2023 legislative session.