Local Living: Broadway Tour of Annie the Musical

The Broadway tour of the musical Annie will be stopping at the Koger Center on Friday and Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Broadway tour of the musical Annie will be stopping at the Koger Center on Friday and Saturday.

Performers will take the stage on Friday at 8 p.m. and on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $55 to $75.

There are still some available but shows are expected to sell out!