Midlands Pup-Shots! April 11

Mc Cormick
Affectionate, Friendly, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $50
Beverly & her brother Buster were abandoned together, left alone to fend for themselves without food or shelter.
BUSTER
Mc Cormick
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $50
Buster & his sister, Beverly were abandoned together, left alone to fend for themselves without food or shelter.
LANEY
Waxhaw, NC
Friendly, Affectionate, Playful, Smart, Loyal, Athletic
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good in a home with other dogs, children
Laney is a 3 year old Lab mix.
ANNABETH
Holly Hill
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Couch potato, Loves kisses, Dignified
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, children
Prefers a home without cats
Adoption fee $500
She currently weighs 19lbs.
APPALACHIA
Clinton
House trained
Spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $250
Male Boxane
COURAGE
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Loves kisses, Couch potato
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with dogs, cats, children
Adoption fee $500
Courage is a year and a half old German Shepherd, he's neutered and UTD on vaccines
GLORIA
Sumter
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Funny, Loves kisses, Couch potato, Dignified
This poor lady has had a rough start to life, the vet guesses that she's probably had litters of puppies just back to back to back her whole life.
DOZER
West Columbia
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Prefers a home without cats
Dozer is a corgi/dachshund/pit mix-around 57 lbs-and 11 years old.
DAISY
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
THUNDER
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
MIDNIGHT
Columbia
Spayed / neutered.
WAYFARER
Columbia
Friendly, Affectionate, Loyal, Gentle, Playful, Smart, Brave, Curious, Independent, Funny, Athletic, Dignified, Couch potato, Loves kisses
House trained
Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered.
Good with other dogs
This 3 year old Labrador/hound mix found himself homeless and a resident of a South Carolina shelter where he sat for a couple of months.
