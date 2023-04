COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Sign ups are currently underway for summer Kayak Camp!

According to the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, children ages 8 to 11 can participate in the camp from June 5 until July 14.

While children ages 12 through 16 can participate in the camp from June 19 until August 1.

Camps are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverfront Park and each session is $125.